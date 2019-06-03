Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 4.58 points to 1,646.18, from 1,650.76 at 5pm last Friday. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, dragged down by weak market sentiment with losses mostly in index-linked counters led by Axiata and Digi.

The barometer index moved between 1,642.66 and 1,649.93 in the session.

Aixata lost 12 sen to RM4.57, while Digi eased 11 sen to RM4.86. Both stocks dragged the composite index down by 3.405 points.

Market breadth was still weak as losers beat gainers 531 to 162, with 348 counters unchanged, 857 untraded and 69 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.27 billion units worth RM1.12 billion.

Sentiment was affected by mounting concerns over global trade following the United States’ threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times Index declined 0.19 per cent to 3,111.89, Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.3 per cent to 20,333.39 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.3 per cent to 26,804.21.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank shed two sen to RM9.00, Public Bank trimmed four sen to RM23.56, CIMB slipped one sen to RM5.26, while Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM12.70 and RM8.32 respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Hibiscus Petroleum lost 4.5 sen, Lambo and Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and 2.9 sen, while Bumi Armada was flat at 20 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 57.22 points to 11,531.15, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 53.37 points to 11,397.13, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 79.85 points to 11,715.91 and the FBM 70 gave up 137.22 points to 13,184.15 and the FBM Ace eased 62.42 points to 4,237.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 39.3 points to 16,809.73, the Plantation Index slid 9.07 points to 6,913.79, while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.69 of-a-point lower at 159.36. — Bernama