SME entrepreneurs need to capitalise on social media to grow their businesses, says minister

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur April 30, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, May 29 — Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) entrepreneurs need to capitalise on social media as a medium to grow their businesses and products faster and penetrate the global market.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said the use of social media will not only grow businesses faster, but also help increase productivity and generate higher revenue.

“We are in the era of e-commerce and SME entrepreneurs need to equip themselves with knowledge and bring themselves closer to the Internet of Things (IoT) to become more competitive in line with current technological developments.

“SME entrepreneurs, especially those from the younger generation, need to seize this opportunity as they tend to be more social media savvy,” he told reporters at the breaking of fast and presentation of aid to asnaf (deserving recipients of zakat) at the Ar Rabbani Mosque, Tangga Batu, here tonight.

Mohd Redzuan said online businesses using social media could facilitate transactions not only for customers but also for SME entrepreneurs themselves.

With government assistance and monitoring, he said online businesses could create more millionaires and facilitate daily affairs of people across the country.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, yesterday, urged SMEs to take the initiative provided by social media platform providers like Facebook to expand their businesses. — Bernama