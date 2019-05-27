Bursa Malaysia ends higher on fresh buying

Sentiment is still rather jittery in the markets, according to analysts. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended 0.19 per cent higher today on fresh buying interest by institutional funds, led by financial counters.

RHB Bank was five sen higher at RM5.70, after announcing positive Q1 results, PBBank rose 26 sen to RM22.78, CIMB perked three sen to RM5.18, HLBank added six sen to RM19.26.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 3.03 points higher at 1,601.35 after opening 6.12 points better at 1,604.44.

The index ranged between 1,579.25 and 1,604.44 throughout today’s session.

Market breadth was negative as losers beat gainers 481 to 330 with 327 counters unchanged, 804 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 1.6 billion units worth RM1.29 billion from last Friday’s 1.89 billion units worth RM1.54 billion.

Rakuten’s head of research, Kenny Yee said trading was lacklustre as there was no obvious catalyst to support the market amid worsening trade tension between the US and China.

“Sentiment is rather jittery, and we saw some bargain hunting in the heavyweight counters. Institutional funds were seen supporting at 1,600 level,” he told Bernama.

Among other heavyweights, SimePLT rose 18 sen to RM4.71, Axiata, Digi and MISC added nine sen each to RM4.54, RM4.69 and RM6.61, respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Armada edged up one sen to 19.5 sen, VC was flat at 25 sen, Impiana lost half-a-sen to three sen and Ekovest shed five sen to 72 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 26.41 points to 11,214.33 and the FBMT 100 was 28.69 points better at 11,070.50.

The FBM 70 fell 66.89 points to 13,616.42, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 1.67 points to 11,313.83 and the FBM Ace Index shed 30.7 points to 4,258.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 69.24 points to 16,603.80, the Plantation Index gained 54.88 points to 6,871.97 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.32 points lower at 160.69.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.03 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion from last Friday’s 1.15 billion shares worth RM1.4 billion.

Warrants turnover was slightly higher at 346.64 million units worth RM79.83 million from 325.73 million units valued at RM86.13 million on last Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market contracted to 224.53 million shares valued at RM38.67 million from 413.68 million shares worth RM62.98 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 209.36 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (114.99 million), construction (127.09 million), technology (58.32 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (26.84 million), property (124.64 million), plantation (12.05 million), REITs (71.09 million), closed/fund (31,300), energy (278.5 million), healthcare (24.06 million), telecommunications and media (10.38 million), transportation and logistics (15.87 million) and utilities (16.29 million). — Bernama