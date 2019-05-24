Bursa turns higher at mid-morning

Of the actively-traded stocks, Vortex added 1.5 sen to seven sen, Lambo and Bumi Armada climbed half-a-sen each to six sen and 18.5 sen, and Dayang gained 2.5 sen to 91.5 sen. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Bursa Malaysia turns higher at mid-morning today on mild bargain hunting after recent sell-off.

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 1.06 points to 1,602.93 after opening 7.71 points lower at 1,594.16.

Losers outpaced gainers 343 to 242, with 310 counters unchanged, 1,002 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 819.02 million units worth RM478.76 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost three sen o RM8.99 while Public Bank was flat at RM22.50.

Petronas Chemicals rose 16 sen to RM8.79, TNB added two sen to RM11.68 and CIMB gained one sen to RM5.16.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Vortex added 1.5 sen to seven sen, Lambo and Bumi Armada climbed half-a-sen each to six sen and 18.5 sen, and Dayang gained 2.5 sen to 91.5 sen.

Impiana slipped half-a-sen to 3.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 8.81 points to 11,218.54, the FBMT 100 Index increased 8.33 points to 11,072.73 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 18.64 points to 11,350.92.

The FBM 70 was 14.34 points higher at 13,583.91 and the FBM Ace was up 11.67 points to 4,300.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 3.35 points to 16,549.97 and the Plantation Index fell 44.39 points to 6,793.03 while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.45 of-a-point higher at 161.87. — Bernama