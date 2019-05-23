Genting Plantations’ net profit falls to RM41.68m

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Genting Plantations Bhd’s net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, fell to RM41.68 million from RM100.98 million posted in the same period a year ago.

Revenue, however, rose 18 per cent to RM621.70 million from RM529.07 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Genting Plantations said the higher revenue was attributable to the higher off-take of biodiesel and refined palm products from the downstream manufacturing segment along with higher sales volume from the plantation segment.

It said the group’s fresh fruit bunches (FFB) production grew 14 per cent year-on-year, supported by the growth from its Indonesia operations on the back of an increase in mature areas and better age profile, coupled with a stronger yield from the Malaysia operations due to a change in cropping pattern.

On prospects, the group said it would track the performance of its mainstay plantation segment, which in turn is dependent primarily on the movements in palm products selling prices and it’s FFB production.

Barring any weather anomalies, the group expected the overall upward trajectory of its FFB production to continue for this year, driven by higher output from its Indonesia operations from additional mature areas and a better age profile. — Bernama