Primary Industry Ministry proposes to expand kenaf planting, says deputy minister

MELAKA, May 18 — The Primary Industry Ministry will be expanding kenaf planting projects in the effort to assist smallholders support the usage of the material in the biodegradable utensil (BDU) industry.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said as an example, a pilot project in Sempang, Merlimau has successfully grew the commodity which would be harvested after Aidilfitri.

He said the project was carried out by eight farmers with the cooperation of the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) with the ministry providing assistance such as seeds, fertilizers, tools and so on.

“The kenaf project we are working on in the area is progressing well with incentives under LKTN to benefit farmers with better income.

“The kenaf will be harvested and sent to a food container manufacturer or used as a wall construction material as it has better soundproofing and thermal resistance properties,” he said when met by Bernama after presenting Ramadan contributions to 200 needy recipients in Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary constituency at Mydin Mall, MITC, Ayer Keroh. — Bernama