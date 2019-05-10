Malaysia’s April palm oil stocks drop 6.6pc

Crude palm oil stocks decreased 12.55 per cent to 842,372 tonnes during the month under review from 963,270 tonnes in the preceding month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks in April 2019 fell 6.62 per cent to 2.73 million tonnes from 2.92 million tonnes in March 2019.

Crude palm oil (CPO) stocks decreased 12.55 per cent to 842,372 tonnes during the month under review from 963,270 tonnes in the preceding month.

Stocks of processed palm oil went down by 8.25 per cent to 615,166 tonnes from 670,452 tonnes previously, said the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) in its “Performance of the Malaysian Palm Oil Industry for the Month of April 2019” report released here today.

It said CPO production fell 0.20 per cent to 924,797 tonnes in April from 926,649 tonnes in the previous month.

Palm kernel output was lower by 3.16 per cent lower at 418,842 tonnes in April versus March’s production of 432,518 tonnes.

The MPOB said palm oil exports rose 2.02 per cent to 1.65 million tonnes in April from 1.62 million tonnes in March, while exports of oleochemical reduced 9.88 per cent to 256,940 tonnes from 285,107 tonnes.

Biodiesel exports in the month under review declined 69.66 per cent to 25,407 tonnes against March’s 83,753 tonnes, while exports of palm kernel cake fell 42.37 per cent to 155,494 tonnes from 269,793 tonnes.

In April, palm kernel oil exports rose 11.87 per cent to 83,210 tonnes from 74,383 tonnes in the preceding month. — Bernama