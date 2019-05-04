Samsung takes second spot in global smartwatch market in Q1

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch accounted for 11 per cent of global smartwatch shipments in the first three months of this year, marking a 127 per cent year-over-year growth. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, May 4 — Samsung Electronics Co’s Galaxy Watch has gained popularity among Android phone users, coming in second to Apple Watch in the global market in the first quarter, Yonhap news agency reported, quoting an industry report Saturday.

Global smartwatch shipments rose 48 per cent on-year in the first quarter of 2019, as wearables with fitness tracker and health monitoring functions attracted more users, according to industry tracker Counterpoint.

Apple Watch remained the world’s most popular smartwatch with a 35.8 per cent market share in the January-March period, data showed.

Counterpoint said Apple Watch maintained a clear lead with health-related features like electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring and fall detection in the Apple Watch Series 4, which helped offset weak demand for its iPhones.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch accounted for 11 per cent of global smartwatch shipments in the first three months of this year, marking a 127 per cent year-over-year growth, it said.

“Its success was due to the latest Galaxy watch series, which came with better battery life as well as a very traditional round clockface design.

A senior analyst at Counterpoint Research Lim Su Jeong, said: “Further, it provides cellular LTE connectivity, which gives it an edge over others targeting Android-based smartphone users.”

Imoo, a Chinese smartwatch vendor, slipped by one notch to third place with a 9.2 per cent market share over the period, the data said. — Bernama