Ringgit flat against US dollar in early trade

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The ringgit opened unchanged against the US dollar today as the market awaited catalysts to boost the local note.

As of 9.02am, the local unit was traded at 4.1310/1350 against the greenback from 4.1310/1340 at close Friday.

SPI Asset Management managing partner and head of trading Stephen Innes, however said, the current market propeller for the ringgit would be the oil price factor, as well as positive trade sentiment between Malaysia and China.

“As the greenback continues to strengthen the past week due to the better than expected US gross domestic product announcement, emerging market currencies like the ringgit need other catalysts to push the currency value further, as oil prices are known to fluctuate,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed support for the Belt and Road Initiative during his visit to China, which has strengthened trade ties between both countries.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0330/0362 from 3.0306/0332 and depreciated versus the British pound to 5.3368/3424 from 5.3302/3362.

The local currency weakened vis-a-vis the yen to 3.7006/7052 from 3.6966/6997, but improved against the euro to 4.6061/6109 from 4.6007/6044. — Bernama