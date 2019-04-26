Ringgit flat against US dollar in early trade

Ringgit notes are seen at a money changer in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The ringgit was flat against the US dollar in early trade today as investors remained on the sidelines, awaiting fresh leads to move the market.

At 9.05am, the local unit traded at 4.1340/1370 against the greenback from 4.1340/1380 at close yesterday.

However, a dealer said the local note was poised to decline through the day, as market sentiment for the ringgit would be affected by lower global oil prices.

Brent crude futures was down 0.4 per cent to US$74.09 (RM307.42) per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$64.82 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, except against the euro, against which it rose to 4.5999/6049 from 4.6020/6077 at close yesterday.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0315/0352 from 3.0288/0328, declined against the Japanese yen to 3.7023/7060 from 3.6940/6986 and weakened against the British pound to 5.3283/3342 from 5.3200/3268. — Bernama