Bursa Malaysia closes lower on mild profit-taking

Bursa Malaysia ended lower on mild profit-taking, April 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today on mild profit-taking led by Hartalega and in line with most regional peers, dealers said.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 0.14 per cent or 2.33 points to 1,635.68 from Wednesday’s close of 1,638.01.

The benchmark index opened 0.67 of-a-point easier at 1,637.34 and moved between 1,632.51 and 1,640.13 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 462 to 408, while 441 counters were unchanged, 593 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Volume narrowed to 3.77 billion units valued at RM2.53 billion against Wednesday’s 4.38 billion units worth RM2.84 billion.

Hartalega which lifted the FBM KLCI yesterday fell 1.94 per cent or 10 sen to RM5.05, with 5.93 million shares changing hands.

A dealer said investors sentiment turned sour on renewed fears over slowing global economic growth.

However, the improved oil prices offset some of the negative sentiment, providing some support for oil and gas counters such as Petronas Chemicals, which added two sen to RM9.05, and Petronas Dagangan improved four sen to RM24.20.

The benchmark Brent crude rose 0.87 per cent to US$78.48 as at press time.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM9.13, Public Bank slipped four sen to RM22.60, Tenaga decreased 18 sen to RM12.16 and CIMB reduced six sen RM5.19.

Most active counters, Bumi Armada dipped 2.5 sen to 24.5 sen, Ekovest added one sen to 94.5 sen and KNM rose two sen to 19.5 sen. — Bernama