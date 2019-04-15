KL shares mixed at end of morning session

Trading continues in almost similar pattern as Bursa Malaysia ends the morning session little changed.— Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed, as mild profit taking emerged in selected heavyweights, despite positive sentiments on the local and global economic market as well as an uptrend on regional peers, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.20 points to 1,633.37 from 1,630.17 last week.

The index, which opened 4.78 points higher at 1,634.95, fluctuated between 1,632.70 and 1,638.87 throughout the morning session.

However, losers led gainers by 411 to 318, while 345 counters were unchanged, 818 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.80 billion shares worth RM752.19 million.

A dealer said that most of the Asian stocks began the week on a positive note after earnings and Chinese economic data eased concerns about a slowdown in global growth, signalling the region’s shares to reach for a fresh six-month high.

“Chinese and Japanese shares posted the largest gains today, with equities in Hong Kong and South Korea also higher,” he said.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank slipped two sen each to RM9.25 and RM22.58, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals improved three sen to RM8.87 and TNB added four sen to RM12.32.

Among actives, Eduspec Holdings went up one sen to four sen, Sapura Energy and Bio Osmo eased half-a-sen each to 34 sen and seven sen, respectively, while Seacera shed one sen to 31 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 18.22 points higher at 11,579.68, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 19.30 points to 11,405.27 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 27.89 points better at 11,790.28.

The FBM Ace Index went up 4.91 points to 4,7754.31, while the FBM 70 was 12.24 firmer at 14,490.73.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 16.97 points to 16,839.04, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.55 of-a-point to 168.68 and the Plantation Index was 19.49 points higher at 7,288.83. Bernama