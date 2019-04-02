Tokyo stocks open higher on optimism over economy, trade

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.98 per cent or 210.47 points to 21,719.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.86 per cent or 13.92 points at 1,629.73. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 2 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today on improved sentiment after US shares rallied on positive US and Chinese manufacturing data with optimism rising over US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.98 per cent or 210.47 points to 21,719.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.86 per cent or 13.92 points at 1,629.73.

“US shares rallied thanks to an improvement in US and Chinese manufacturing data... and the Japanese market is seen gaining, encouraged by US rallies and a cheaper yen” against the dollar, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

Analysts also cited optimism over US-China trade talks as a positive driver.

The dollar fetched ¥111.38 (RM4.09) in early Asian trade, up from ¥111.35 in New York and ¥111.13 in Tokyo yesterday.

In Tokyo, steelmakers were higher, with Nippon Steel up 1.71 per cent at ¥2,047, and JFE up 2.21 per cent at ¥1,986.

China-linked shares were also higher, with construction machine maker Komatsu climbing 1.79 per cent at ¥2,697, industrial robot maker Fanuc up 2.09 per cent at ¥19,740 and electronic parts maker Rohm up 2.92 per cent at ¥7,400.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.3 per cent at 26,258.42. — AFP