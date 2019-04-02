Ringgit ends lower on cautious sentiment

The ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today, in tandem with other emerging market currencies, due to external factors, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.0830/0870 against the greenback compared with Monday's closing of 4.0790/0820.

He said the better greenback was supported by the rise in US treasury yields following strong manufacturing and construction data.

“More investors have currently shifted their interest towards safe-haven currencies,” he added.

However, the ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the British pound to 5.3275/3331 from Monday’s close of 5.3419/3474, appreciated against the euro to 4.5738/5799 from 4.5832/5882 and improved against the Japanese yen to 3.6662/6704 from 3.6744/6781.

The local currency depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0115/0149 from 3.0114/0141 previously. — Bernama