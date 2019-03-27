Amir Hamzah is new TNB CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has appointed Amir Hamzah Azizan as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective April 2, 2019.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the 51-year-old Amir Hamzah will replace Datuk Seri Ir Azman Mohd who will resign effective March 31, 2019.

Amire Hamzah is currently Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Sdn Bhd group chief executive officer and has previously served as Icon Offshore Bhd managing director (MD) from 2016-2017.

He has also held several senior positions with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) companies from 2010-2016, including as Petronas Dagangan Bhd MD and CEO, Petronas vice-president (downstream marketing) and vice-president (lubricants business).

At the close of trading today, TNB shares was six sen higher at RM12.58, with 1.69 million shares traded. — Bernama