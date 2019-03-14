Weaker US dollar lifts demand for ringgit in early trade

At 9am, the ringgit stood at 4.0850/0880 against the US dollar from 4.0865/0905 at the close yesterday. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar this morning as the weaker greenback sentiment spurred demand for emerging currencies, dealers said.

At 9am, the ringgit stood at 4.0850/0880 against the US dollar from 4.0865/0905 at the close yesterday.

A dealer said the US currency was under pressure as the country’s economic data fell short of market expectations, affirming bets that the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates in the near term.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0185/0212 from 3.0134/0168 on Wednesday, contracted versus the Japanese yen to 3.6719/6756 from 3.6706/6752 and decreased against the euro to 4.6275/6329 from 4.6153/6219.

The local currency also depreciated vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4265/4309 from 5.3668/3729 as the United Kingdom lawmakers ruled out a no-deal exit from the European Union. ― Bernama