AirAsia’s net profit for 2018 increases to RM1.98b

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — AirAsia Group Bhd’s net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 increased to RM1.98 billion compared with RM1.63 billion recorded in 2017.

Revenue rose to RM10.60 billion from RM9.71 billion, previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The better revenue was driven by higher number of passengers carried which grew 14 per cent compared with a year ago.

“Load factor dropped from 88 per cent to 85 per cent as the growth in total passengers carried was lower than the capacity growth of 18 per cent.

“Overall unit passenger revenue decreased 3.0 per cent to RM218 from RM225,” it said.

As for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, the group recorded a net loss of RM394.97 million against a net profit of RM372.65 million recorded in the same quarter a year before while revenue rose to RM2.82 billion from RM2.66 billion, previously. — Bernama