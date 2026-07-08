KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The government, through the Ministry of Finance (MOF), approved a grant of RM15.77 million to the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) in 2025 to cover operational expenses, an increase of RM2.2 million compared to RM13.55 million in 2024.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong said the grant also covers the operational expenses of the Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC).

Meanwhile, for the grants approved in 2024, the operational expenses included the commissioner’s fixed allowance, emoluments, operational costs such as rent and utilities, as well as the implementation of Suhakam’s annual programmes and activities.

“The awarding of the grant is based on the Budget 2024 review session, the spending performance of Suhakam, and the government’s financial capability at that time.

“Since its establishment, the government has never failed to provide funding for Suhakam,” he said.

He said this while winding up the debate on the motion of the Suhakam 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statement for the MOF in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Liew was replying to Cha Kee Hin’s (PH-Rasah) question regarding the financial allocation for the OCC in 2025.

Meanwhile, in response to the questions from Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) and Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) regarding social protection and retirement guarantees for workers in the informal sector and gig economy, Liew said the government continues the i-Saraan programme via the Budget 2026.

He said the programme aims to encourage workers in the informal sector to voluntarily contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Through this improvement, Liew said the government offers a matching incentive at a rate of 20 per cent of the individual’s annual contribution, subject to a maximum limit of RM500 per year or RM5,000 over a lifetime, according to the stipulated terms and conditions.

“In addition, starting in 2026, the EPF will also introduce the i-Saraan Plus programme, which specifically focuses on platform-based e-hailing and p-hailing workers.

“Through this initiative, the relevant group is eligible to receive a government matching incentive of up to RM600 per year or RM6,000 over their lifetime, subject to the terms and conditions set,” he said.

At the same time, Liew also said the government, through the EPF, is examining more suitable mechanisms to expand contribution coverage to workers in the informal sector and gig economy.

He added that the measure aims to ensure that more workers in the sector receive better social protection and have sufficient retirement savings to guaranty their well-being in the future. — Bernama