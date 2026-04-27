PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Federal Court has fixed June 30 to deliver its decision on the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman over four charges linked to funds from Armada.

According to a report by Kosmo! Online, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin confirmed the date when contacted by the media today.

The outcome — whether Syed Saddiq remains acquitted or is convicted — will be decided by Court of Appeal president Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Jais, who will sit with Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Razali and Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, after having heard submissions from both sides.

The prosecution in the appeal is led by Wan Shaharuddin, alongside Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib and Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan, while Syed Saddiq, 33, is represented by lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

Syed Saddiq was previously charged with abetting criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million in Armada funds entrusted to its former assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali at a bank in KL Sentral on March 6, 2020.

He also faces a charge of misappropriating RM120,000 from an Armada-linked account between April 8 and 21, 2018.

In addition, he was charged with two counts of money laundering involving transfers of RM50,000 each from his bank account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, allegedly proceeds of unlawful activities.

The alleged offences were said to have taken place at a bank in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

The prosecution had earlier filed a petition of appeal at the Federal Court with 28 grounds, seeking to reinstate the High Court’s conviction and sentence that had been overturned.

The Court of Appeal had on June 25 acquitted and discharged Syed Saddiq of all four charges in a unanimous decision led by Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, with Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin also on the bench.

The ruling overturned the High Court’s earlier decision, which had sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment, two strokes of the cane and a RM10 million fine.