KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah today welcomed Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) assurance that a vote of no confidence will not be tabled against him at the upcoming state assembly sitting, calling it a boost to political stability.

Abu Bakar, who is also the Kuala Perlis assemblyman from Bersatu, said the show of support would help reinforce the state government.

Speaking to Berita Harian at the Seri Putra Complex in Kangar, he stressed that mutual respect among PN component parties in Perlis was key to maintaining the current administration.

“I am grateful for the efforts undertaken by PN and the Perlis PAS committee, which met yesterday and decided to uphold the PN state government because we must respect one another.

“For me, I fully respect that decision in order to ensure the stability of the state administration,” he said, in response to remarks by Perlis PN chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

On the postponed state assembly sitting, Abu Bakar said a new date would be announced soon.

“I hope the state assembly sitting, which we will announce in the next few days, will proceed smoothly without any disruption.

“Everyone must ensure that the administration and proceedings run in an orderly and proper manner without any issues,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

He added that Perlis PN remained stable and was targeting a clean sweep of all 15 state seats at the next general election.

“If the Perlis PN government remains stable and the people feel its benefits, then in GE16 we will certainly win all the state seats, 15-0.

“We will not give a single seat to the opposition; we can take all 15 DUN seats,” he said.

Earlier, Shahidan, who is also the state PAS deputy commissioner, dismissed talk of a no-confidence motion, while reaffirming that ties between PAS and Bersatu remain strong.

He said PAS’ central leadership had also decided to continue backing the current state administration until the next general election, adding that the party would not need a no-confidence motion to effect change as it already holds a majority in the Perlis assembly.