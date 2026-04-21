SANDAKAN, April 21 — The state government has channelled immediate assistance to victims of Sunday’s pre-dawn fire in Kampung Bahagia, Batu Sapi, which destroyed nearly 1,000 houses and made some 9,000 people homeless.

As initial assistance, each Household Head (KIR) received RM2,000 comprising RM1,000 in special aid from the State Government and RM1,000 from Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state government deeply sympathised with the plight of those affected, which he said was one of the largest incidents involving the settlement.

“Today I went to the site to assess the situation. We hope this assistance will help ease their burden at this time,” he said.

In addition, Pusat Zakat Sabah and Perbadanan Baitulmal Sabah also contributed aid.

Hajiji said the level of destruction in the area was extensive, with almost the entire village completely destroyed. He said a detailed report on the actual number of victims is expected in one to two weeks.

On redevelopment plans, Hajiji said the state government is studying several proposals, including land reclamation for housing development, which is expected to involve substantial cost.

He said the state government would wait for a comprehensive report from the Sandakan District Disaster Management Committee, as well as recommendations from the Sandakan Municipal Council, before making further decisions.

“We will first receive the report from the Sandakan District Disaster Management Committee on their alternative proposals.

From there, we will take the necessary action,” he said. Hajiji also said six temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened.

Accompanying Hajiji were State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif; State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Julita Majungki; Deputy Human Resources Minister and Batu Sapi Member of Parliament, Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan; State Secretary, Datuk Seri Safar Untong; Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Maijol Mahap; Secretary of Internal Affairs and Research, Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Ag Shahminan Datuk Ag Sahari and Director of Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah Datuk Hajah Diyanah Abdullah. — Daily Express