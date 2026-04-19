KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — More than 6,200 former Umno members have applied to rejoin the party, its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today, hailing the surge as a boost for the party.

This comes as Umno said it had approved the unconditional return of former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, former vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former foreign minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

According to Sinar Harian, Ahmad Zahid added the party has streamlined the re-entry process, with applicants now only required to submit a letter of intent for swift approval.

“The supreme council has decided that these applicants no longer need to be referred to the council by the Rumah Bangsa committee.

“We have given the Rumah Bangsa committee, chaired by Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, the authority to approve these applications immediately,” he said at the launch of the RisSMart Grocer in Kwasa Damansara today.

On efforts to attract younger members, Ahmad Zahid said Umno has introduced a fully online application system to replace what he described as a cumbersome, multi-layered process.

Previously, applicants had to go through several levels — from branch to division, state and headquarters.

“This old process was not favoured by young people. As a game changer, they can now apply directly to headquarters online, and a digital membership card will be issued almost immediately,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Ahmad Zahid added that many former Umno members now with other parties, including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), have met him informally to express interest in returning.

However, he declined to name them to protect their dignity.

“We welcome everyone to join Umno through Rumah Bangsa without any conditions,” he added.