KOTA BHARU, April 17 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has sounded the alarm over a surge in open burning, having responded to 1,509 emergency calls since March amid a heatwave that continues to grip the state.

The Kelantan JBPM Operations Centre, in a statement yesterday, said Bachok district recorded the highest number of incidents with 287 cases, followed by Kota Bharu (193), Pasir Mas (192), and Ketereh (127).

The spike in these illegal activities coincides with the Level 1 (Alert) heatwave status issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) for Pasir Mas, Machang, and Kuala Krai, where temperatures have reached 35-37 degrees Celsius.

“JBPM is currently leading an integrated operation with the Department of Environment (DOE), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Civil Defence Force (APM) to extinguish a massive 30-hectare peatland fire in Kampung Kual, Bachok,” the statement said.

The department said operational responses have caused its fuel expenditures in the state to skyrocket by RM60,000 compared to previous months. This figure is expected to rise throughout April due to the frequency of fires and global fuel price hikes.

In a stern warning to the public, JBPM reminded that open burning is a serious criminal offence that carries heavy penalties.

Under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, those found guilty of the offence face a maximum fine of RM500,000, imprisonment, or both. Furthermore, local authorities can issue compounds of up to RM2,000 under the Local Government Act 1976. — Bernama