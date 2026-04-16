KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — One individual will be charged in the Sepang Sessions Court over the dissemination of fake news related to fuel price increases following the crisis in West Asia, while five others will be compounded, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled ‘Tabayyun Dalam Krisis: Menangani Maklumat, Menjamin Kestabilan,’ broadcast last night and also aired live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) TV2 and TV Al-Hijrah.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan was another guest on the programme.

Fahmi said the decision to charge the individual was made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers after reviewing 12 investigation papers submitted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), with four other cases issued warning letters.

He said further details on the action would be announced by the MCMC soon.

“Since March 29, the MCMC has detected a total of 441 pieces of content identified as spreading fake news, all of which are in the process of being taken down.

“The majority of this content involves false claims related to the global energy crisis, including misinformation on fuel price increases such as diesel, RON95 and RON97,” he said.

He said among them was an allegation that the Malaysian government paid tolls to Iran to release ships, which accounted for 147 pieces of false content, although the matter had been denied by various parties, including the government.

Meanwhile, Fahmi expressed concern over tactics by irresponsible parties who mimic the style and format of mainstream media reports to mislead the public.

Among those detected was the use of logos and formats resembling media outlets such as Sinar Harian, Awani and TV3, making the content appear as though they were official reports.

He advised the public to verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it on social media.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said it is important for society, especially Muslims, to practise the concept of tabayyun before disseminating any information to avoid causing panic.

“Tabayyun means we must investigate thoroughly to ensure that information is accurate, rather than simply accepting and sharing it,” he said.

He added that among the key principles of tabayyun are delaying the dissemination of news until its authenticity is verified and refraining from rushing to judge those involved.

He said the ministry would continue to strengthen the practice of tabayyun through cooperation with the Ministry of Communications, including providing briefings to religious scholars, imam and asatizah so that they can act as agents in disseminating accurate information. — Bernama