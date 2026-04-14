KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Police have arrested the driver suspected of being involved in a hit‑and‑run incident that injured a traffic police officer on Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra here on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed that the suspect was detained yesterday to assist in the investigation into the incident.

“…police are now preparing a report after carrying out a urine screening test as well as a breathalyser test (EBA) on the suspect,” he said.

In the 10.47 pm incident, a 27‑year‑old traffic police constable was injured after being hit from behind by the vehicle while he was on duty directing traffic at the junction.

The driver then fled towards the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol).

The victim, who sustained injuries to his right palm and the back of his head, as well as pain in his ribs, was rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital. — Bernama