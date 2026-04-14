IPOH, April 14 —The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, today reminded political leaders not to exploit the situation in West Asia for narrow partisan interests or to sensationalise the issue.

Sultan Nazrin called on members of the State Legislative Assembly as well as community and business leaders to find common ground and work together in unity.

“Everyone must demonstrate a shared commitment to addressing the impending economic challenges, uphold loyalty to the King and the nation, and prioritise the welfare of the people.

“By doing so, they can formulate effective solutions to confront this deeply concerning situation, ensuring national stability and the well-being of the rakyat,” he said in his royal address at the opening of the Perak State Legislative Assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

The Ruler also called on the state government to treat the West Asia conflict as a wake-up call to take proactive steps towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels as a long-term solution.

He stressed that the state must urgently accelerate efforts to develop infrastructure that enables the public to adopt alternative energy options, including electric vehicles, as well as renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower.

“The transition to alternative energy must be carefully planned, expedited, and implemented with full commitment.

“Investment in renewable energy is no longer an option, but a strategic necessity that must be pursued with urgency,” he said.

In facing these significant challenges, the Sultan said that while the government continues to spearhead efforts, the public also share a collective responsibility to stand united in solidarity.

He said Malaysians must embrace the spirit of mutual support and solidarity through these difficult and challenging times.

“This includes adopting prudent and frugal practices to help reduce fuel consumption and, in turn, lessen the government’s subsidy burden.

“The people should also practise energy-saving habits through responsible electricity usage, while cultivating a culture of moderation and avoiding wastage, particularly in food consumption,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said the US–Israel conflict with Iran is not just political or military, but affects global stability, the economy, security, and people’s well-being worldwide.

As such, he said Malaysians must prepare both physically and spiritually to face the possibility of a prolonged global crisis.

“Strengthening the domestic economy, ensuring food security, maintaining financial stability, and preserving unity among the people are critical measures to prevent the nation from being swayed by sentiment and sensationalism,” he said.

In Malaysia’s multiracial and multireligious society, he stressed that harmony remains the nation’s most valuable asset and must be safeguarded at all costs.

He also warned that the country could face the risk of an energy emergency and disruptions to food supply.

“To effectively navigate such a critical crisis, both the government and the people must stand united.

“The public must be clearly informed about the causes and scale of the crisis, as well as its implications on daily life, through a well-planned communication strategy delivered in simple and accessible language,” he said.