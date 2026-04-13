PONTIAN, April 13 — Police have uncovered a drug distribution tactic involving the use of e-hailing services following the arrest of a drug mule during an operation last Friday.

Pontian police chief Supt Hadzrat Hussien Mion Hussain said a team from the District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (BSJND), conducting an Ops Tapis patrol, saw a suspicious e-hailing car by the roadside along Jalan Kukup, Kampung Penerok, at about 9.15pm and approached it.

Following an inspection, the team found crystal-like powder, believed to be syabu, weighing about 1,528 grammes and valued at RM69,080.

“A 36-year-old unemployed local man, who is a passenger in the car, was arrested to facilitate the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Hadzrat Hussien said the suspect admitted to accepting an assignment from a man he had befriended while in the Simpang Renggam Prison in 2020.

He said that according to the suspect, he had been instructed over the phone by the man to pick up and deliver the drug supply to a specified location for a fee of RM1,000.

The suspect, who has two drug and criminal records, had received instructions to pick up the drug supply that was placed in a blue Perodua Bezza car in a parking area near Tea Garden, Perling, and he then used the Grab service to go to the given location, he added.

The police have obtained obtained and order to remand the suspect under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days until April 17 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, the e-hailing driver, a 43-year-old local woman, has been released on police bail.

Police also reminded the public not to accept delivery jobs involving unknown contents or be lured by attractive payments, as such actions could result in becoming an unwitting drug mule. — Bernama