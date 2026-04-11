PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — Former Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah was laid to rest at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery here, at 10.20pm last night.

The hearse carrying his remains arrived at the cemetery at 9.30 pm.

About 150 people, including family members, friends and EC staff, attended the funeral.

The funeral prayer was earlier held at Surau Al-Mizan, Precinct 8, led by his eldest son, Arif Izwan, with more than 100 people performing the prayer.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah, Putrajaya MP Datuk Radzi Jidin, former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, former Prime Minister’s Department senior deputy secretary-general Tan Sri Othman Mahmood and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

Mohd Hashim, 71, a native of Kota Bharu, Kelantan, breathed his last breath at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 2pm today due to health complications.

Bernama reported that he had suffered a heart attack last Tuesday before being rushed to Putrajaya Hospital.

He was referred to IJN at 10am today but suffered another heart attack en route and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mohd Hashim was appointed EC chairman on January 24, 2016, and ended his service on July 1, 2018.

He had previously served as senior private secretary to the Minister of Youth and Sports, senior private secretary to the Minister of Rural Development, and deputy secretary-general (Entrepreneurs) at the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development

The late Mohd Hashim served as secretary-general of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry from November 11, 2010 to August 31, 2014 upon reaching mandatory retirement age. — Bernama