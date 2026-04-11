KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Defence Ministry today expressed sorrow over the death of Prebet Muhammad Amirul Raziq bin Rosafindi, a Malaysian Army personnel who succumbed to injuries following an incident in Bentong, Pahang.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said he was deeply saddened by the soldier’s passing and extended condolences to the family.

“I am deeply saddened to receive the news of the passing of Prebet Muhammad Amirul Raziq bin Rosafindi, a Malaysian Army personnel, following an incident in Bentong, Pahang.

“My condolences to the entire family of the late. May they be granted strength and patience in facing this difficult time. Let us pray that the deceased is placed among the faithful and righteous,” he said in a statement.

He said the ministry viewed the incident seriously, stressing that any form of violence, misconduct or disciplinary breach does not reflect the values, integrity, and professionalism upheld by the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“There will be no compromise against any party involved. The case is currently under legal process and will be determined fully by the courts in accordance with the rule of law,” he said.

He added that the ministry would ensure justice is fully served and has instructed the Malaysian Armed Forces to strengthen discipline and integrity within its ranks.

“This is to ensure that incidents like this do not recur,” he said.

Earlier reports said Muhammad Amirul Raziq had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Temerloh, Pahang, after being allegedly assaulted in an incident linked to a military camp in Bentong.

The case has since drawn attention following reports that several personnel were involved in the alleged assault, with investigations ongoing.