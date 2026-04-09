KUDAT, April 9 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 800 litres of allegedly misappropriated diesel during Ops Tiris 4.0 in Pulau Banggi, near here, yesterday.

Kudat KPDN chief enforcement officer Nazatul Shima Karim said the fuel was found in four drums placed suspiciously at the back of a four-wheel-drive vehicle on the Karakit-Batu Layar main road.

“During the inspection, a local man was arrested to assist with the investigation, and the vehicle and diesel were seized for further action. The case is filed under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” she said in a statement today.

Nazatul Shima said KPDN enforcement officers are committed to tackling the misappropriation of controlled goods, particularly fuel, which directly impacts the economy and public well-being.

She said enforcement will be stepped up, particularly in Pulau Banggi, which has been identified as a high-risk area for fuel smuggling and misappropriation.

She said Ops Tiris 4.0 was carried out as a follow-up to the government’s GEMPUR initiative, implemented by KPDN, to address leakage of controlled goods. — Bernama