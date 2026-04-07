PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that there will be no contract extensions for pharmacists whose services are reportedly ending, as they have reached the maximum contract tenure of five years.

The ministry said it has taken note of concerns raised in a media report titled “45 Contract Pharmacists in Limbo as Jobs End Saturday” published on April 2.

In a statement yesterday, MOH said the affected officers may reapply when permanent positions are opened at the end of 2027, under a new entry grade of UF10, previously known as UF43, in line with the implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which came into effect on Dec 1, 2024.

“This strategic realignment is an important step to strengthen the national health human resource system to be more equitable, transparent and competitive in the long term,” the statement said.

MOH also explained that any offer of permanent appointment is conditional.

“Appointment and placement letters will only be issued once candidates meet all stipulated criteria, including health clearance, Statutory Declaration, as well as confirmed vacancies,” it said.

In addition, MOH noted that there are also cases where the officers involved are reserve candidates who must wait their turn for appointment based on current vacancies. — Bernama