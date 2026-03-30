KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Running red lights and using mobile phones while driving were among the most common traffic offences recorded during the 2026 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Operation by the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The operation, conducted from March 13 to March 29, monitored roads intensively across the state and detected a variety of traffic violations, according to a report in Sinar Harian today.

Selangor JPJ director, Azrin Borhan, said these two offences were the most frequently committed by road users during the operation.

“Some offenders cited being in a rush or failing to notice the traffic light had turned red before accelerating,” he said.

He added that mobile phone use while driving remained a persistent problem despite repeated warnings, as it distracts drivers and increases accident risk.

During the operation, 334 enforcement officers were deployed at strategic locations.

A total of 45,140 vehicles were inspected, with actions taken against 1,789 vehicles.

Overall, 6,688 offences were recorded under various provisions of the Road Transport Act 1987 and related regulations.

Other violations included expired motor vehicle licences, no valid driving licence, lack of insurance coverage, technical offences, and overloading.

Licence-related offences were the most frequent, followed by technical and other violations.

Azrin also noted improved compliance among goods vehicles, with only nine found breaching rules during the operation. Inspections confirmed that most lorries were carrying permitted items such as daily essentials, petroleum, and agricultural products, while empty lorries were allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm.

The special operation also focused on major highways, bus depots, public transport terminals, industrial areas, and high-risk locations.

Fifteen priority areas were identified for daily monitoring to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Enforcement was conducted directly in the field, including stopping vehicles at safe locations before issuing notices or compounds.

Undercover inspections were also carried out on express buses to detect violations.

“Most express bus drivers complied with the rules and are increasingly aware of enforcement presence,” Azrin said.

He added that JPJ Selangor remains committed to continuous enforcement to raise road safety compliance and reduce accidents, reminding the public to drive responsibly, maintain vehicles in good condition, and adhere to traffic laws.