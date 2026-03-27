SEREMBAN, March 27 — The body of a full-term baby boy, still with the umbilical cord attached, was found near a telecommunications tower substation close to Masjid Rembang Panas in Kuala Pilah yesterday.

Kuala Pilah District Police deputy chief DSP Shamrol Shah Ramli said police received a call from a local man at 6.30pm, reporting the discovery, before a formal report was lodged about half an hour later.

“Following that, police went to the scene, and an initial check found the baby had died about two days earlier and had begun to decompose.

“A physical examination of the victim did not reveal any external injuries, and the cause of death remains under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital for post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Kuala Pilah Police Headquarters at 06-4842999 or the investigating officer, Insp Supiah Ishak, at 019-9933978 to assist with the investigation. — Bernama