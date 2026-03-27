KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysia hopes that ceasefire efforts between Afghanistan and Pakistan will lead to lasting stability grounded in compassion and solidarity, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was conveyed during a telephone conversation with Afghanistan’s Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, where they discussed developments in South Asia, particularly tensions between the two countries and ongoing ceasefire efforts.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said Malaysia will continue to play an active role through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in assessing the recognition of Afghanistan’s current de facto authorities, while upholding principles of justice, inclusivity, and the protection of women’s and minority rights, as well as access to education.

“Malaysia’s approach remains anchored in a balance between principle and pragmatism — fostering hope, building confidence, and demonstrating leadership as a vehicle for peace in an increasingly turbulent world,” he said.

He added that Malaysia remains consistent in supporting diplomatic efforts, including those undertaken by countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye.

“Humanitarian assistance is also being strengthened through strategic cooperation with Global Peace Mission and MERCY Malaysia, including efforts to improve educational infrastructure, provide medical training and enhance disaster preparedness.

“These initiatives reflect Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening solidarity within the ummah in a comprehensive and effective manner,” he said.

During the call, Anwar also conveyed Aidilfitri greetings to the Afghan leader and its people. — Bernama