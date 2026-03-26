SINGAPORE, March 26 — Singapore and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he and his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had a constructive exchange following a phone call on the latest developments in West Asia on Wednesday.

He said the discussion covered the risks of escalation, its impact on global oil supplies, and the need to safeguard livelihoods and regional stability.

He added that cooperation would be pursued both bilaterally and through the Asean regional bloc.

“Singapore and Malaysia will continue to coordinate closely on issues that matter to both our countries,” he said.

Wong is currently on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China from March 25 to 28 to attend the 2026 Bo’ao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference in Hainan. — Bernama