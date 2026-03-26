MELAKA, March 26 — A food delivery rider was sentenced to four months in prison by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of causing injury to his pregnant wife.

Magistrate Nur Afiqah Radhiah Zainurin handed down the sentence of four months’ jail on each count on Muhammad Aidil Azahar Rahmat, 22, and ordered the jail term to be served concurrently from the date of arrest on March 19.

The man was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, Nur Azhiimah Abd Razak, 20, by punching the back of her head.

He was also charged with slapping the wife on the face, striking her head and pushing her until she fell.

The offence was committed at a karaoke centre in the Kota Syahbandar Business Complex in the Melaka Tengah district on March 15, at 3.59 am and 4.06 am respectively.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A, which provides a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Nur Zaidah Muhamad Zailani, urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent, taking into account the victim’s condition as she was pregnant at the time.

Muhammad Aidil Azahar, unrepresented, appealed for leniency, citing his mother’s poor health as she is suffering from a stroke.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim’s mother viewed the CCTV footage at the premises after being informed of the incident. The footage showed the accused assaulting the victim, including hitting, slapping and pulling her hair.

She later found her daughter at Melaka Hospital’s red zone before bringing her home. However, the victim was later discovered missing, with signs of forced entry at the back door of the house.

Fearing for her daughter’s safety, along with her one-year-old and two-month-old grandson, who was with the accused, the victim’s mother lodged a police report. — Bernama