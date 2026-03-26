MELAKA, March 26 — Cybercrime in Melaka is on the rise, with 538 cases reported between January 1 and yesterday, resulting in losses of RM8.59 million.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said e-commerce fraud was the most common, with 212 cases causing RM1.65 million in losses, followed by online investment scams, which involved 103 cases and RM3.55 million in losses.

“Online shopping scams often surge ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as buyers pay for items that are never delivered.

“Investment scams, including those perpetrated through platforms like Telegram, remain a major source of financial loss, consistent with last year’s figures of 318 cases totaling RM31.4 million,” he said during the talk show Kokenut Shake Dulu: Polis dan Anda.

The show was held in conjunction with the 219th Police Day celebration and attended by Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Eu Kee Leong.

Elaborating, Dzulkhairi said non-existent loan scams ranked third among cybercrime cases, with 84 incidents causing RM719,980.73 in losses, followed by job offer scams, which involved 58 cases and RM643,855.66 in losses.

Phone scams accounted for 46 cases, resulting in RM1.3 million in losses, while impersonation scams, where perpetrators pose as friends to borrow money, recorded 24 cases with RM133,721 in losses.

“Love and parcel scams accounted for 11 cases, causing RM602,010 in losses. Love scams often involve three to six months of interaction, during which perpetrators study victims’ vulnerabilities before defrauding them.

“Victims come from all backgrounds and age groups. Fake investment scams usually target financially stable individuals or those from affluent families, while love scams tend to affect single mothers, singles, or those experiencing loneliness,” he said.

In a separate update, 200 officers will be deployed to manage traffic and security in Ayer Keroh during the Melaka Sayang Rakyat state-level Aidilfitri Open House 2026 at the Melaka International Trade Centre this Saturday.

He urged visitors to follow police instructions and drive responsibly to ensure smooth traffic flow. — Bernama