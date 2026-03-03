KUCHING, March 3 — The High Court here on Monday fixed April 7, 2026 for mention of the case involving the judicial review application by five subsidiaries of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) against Sarawak’s Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and the State Director of Gas Distribution.

The case stems from penalties totaling RM120 million imposed on Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, Malaysia LNG Dua Sdn Bhd, Malaysia LNG Tiga Sdn Bhd, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, and Petronas LNG 9 Sdn Bhd for allegedly failing to apply for eight licences to operate in Sarawak, as required under Section 7 of the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (DGO) 2016.

The five applicants were represented yesterday by counsel Alex Ngu Tze Shae, while the respondents were represented by State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong, assisted by legal officers Felicity Thomas and Vanessa Jawa.

They appeared via Zoom before Judge Dean Wayne Daly, who ordered for the respective affidavits to be filed accordingly.

On February 6 this year, the judge granted the applicants leave to allow the issues raised, specifically whether they are required to comply with the DGO 2016, to be fully argued when they filed the substantive motion to quash the penalties imposed.

However, the judge refused to stay the proceedings in regard to the financial penalties, meaning the State Director of Gas Distribution can take action to ensure payment of the penalties, and that the Petronas subsidiaries must pay the penalties whilst the judicial review proceedings are ongoing.

It was also held that should Petronas win the case, the penalties paid by the company can be refunded by the Sarawak government. — The Borneo Post