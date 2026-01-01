ALOR SETAR, Jan 1 — Police have arrested a woman who acted aggressively towards police officers and disturbed public order in Mergong here on Tuesday.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Syed Basri Syed Ali said the 34-year-old suspect was detained at about 2.30pm after a report was received regarding an individual believed to be mentally unstable who had punched a worker at a company.

He said that during the incident, two police officers were dispatched to the location to render assistance.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the suspect, a local woman, creating a disturbance and disrupting public order. The officers then identified themselves and attempted to calm the situation by persuading the suspect to remain calm and cooperate.

“The suspect suddenly acted aggressively and provocatively by raising her voice, hurling insults, and making obscene gestures towards one of the officers. The suspect also threw her identity card at the officer,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Syed Basri added that the suspect also spat at the officer while uttering remarks that insulted the Islamic religion.

“The incident was recorded by members of the public and later went viral on the TikTok social media platform,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties.

He added that the suspect is also being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberately uttering words that could cause anger or offend religious feelings, as well as Section 509 of the Penal Code. — Bernama