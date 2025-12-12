LUMUT, Dec 12 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is identifying candidates for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Lamag state seat in Sabah, previously held by the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, says its secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said preliminary discussions on the matter had been held with the top leadership of Sabah BN to retain victories in both seats.

“Sabah BN has autonomy over the selection of candidates and once it is finalised, it will be conveyed to BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,” he said when met after attending the Handing Over Ceremony of Resettlement Houses for Fishermen at the Teluk Gadung Open Arena, Pulau Pangkor yesterday.

The Election Commission (EC) will convene a special meeting on December 16 to discuss matters relating to the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections following Bung Moktar’s passing on December 5.

At the 17th Sabah state election on November 29, Bung Moktar, who was also the Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman, successfully retained the Lamag seat with a majority of 153 votes in a six-cornered contest.

At the national level, Bung Moktar began his career as the Kinabatangan MP after winning the seat in the 10th General Election in November 1999 and continued to serve for six consecutive terms. — Bernama