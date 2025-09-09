KOTA KINABALU, Sept 9 — A medical officer from the Emergency and Trauma Department, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE), told the Coroner’s Court here today that no bruises or signs of abuse were found on Zara Qairina Mahathir’s body when she received the teenager for examination on July 16.

According to Dr Janefer Voo, 32, the Form One student was brought to the department by an assistant medical officer and an ambulance team in an unconscious state, but the mechanism of injury was not known at the time.

“The examination results found that there were no bruises or signs of abuse on the patient’s body. However, it indicated that she was suspected to have suffered severe brain injuries and internal bleeding.

“Due to the victim’s critically low blood pressure, it was suspected that the teenager had sustained internal injuries caused by a high-impact force, which resulted in internal bleeding,” said the third witness while reading out her witness statement on the fourth day of the inquest proceedings into the teenager’s death.

She said a trauma alert was activated at 4.42 am to enable an immediate referral to the Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Surgery, and Anaesthesiology departments, while resuscitation procedures were simultaneously carried out on the victim.

