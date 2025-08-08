KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The trial of Sayed Amir Muzzakkir Al Sayed Mohamad, former political secretary to Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who faces three corruption charges involving RM350,000, will begin on August 25 at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Rosli Ahmad confirmed the trial dates from August 25 to 28 and instructed the defence to submit their statement of defence to the prosecution by Auguste 22.

During today’s proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Hazel Tan Jia Qi informed the court that the prosecution had submitted the witness statements on July 31.

Counsel Md Yunos Shariff, representing Sayed Amir Muzzakkir, said the defence would submit its statement under Section 62 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 before the trial begins.

The prosecution is expected to call 20 witnesses.

On May 23, Sayed Amir Muzzakkir, 43, was charged with accepting a bribe of RM350,000 from Nexuscorp Group managing director Wan Azhar Mohamed Yusof, in exchange for assisting the company in securing a maintenance and supply tender for infrastructure equipment, servers, software, and user radios for the Royal Malaysian Police (RMPNet) system worth RM381.1 million.

The offence was allegedly committed at Solaris Dutamas on December 4 and 16, 2020.

The following day, he was also charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court with another count of soliciting a bribe of RM350,000 from the same individual for the same purpose at the Nexuscorp office in Section 7, Shah Alam, in early December 2020.

All charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The Shah Alam case has been transferred to the Sessions Court here to be heard together. — Bernama