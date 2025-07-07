RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh today.

Both leaders are here in Brazil’s second-largest city for the two-day Brics Leaders’ Summit.

Anwar was accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at the meeting.

Also present was deputy secretary-general for Bilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani

Anwar had met Chinh during the 46th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur last May, as well as during his visit to Hanoi to attend the 2nd Asean Future Forum (AFF) 2025 in February.

Malaysia is currently Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner within Asean and the ninth-largest globally.

Bilateral trade has continuously increased, reaching US$14.2 billion (RM60 billion) in 2024, with a target of US$18 billion this year. — Bernama