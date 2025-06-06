GEORGE TOWN, June 6 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has filed a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) urging an investigation into two viral TikTok videos containing allegations of corruption and double standards involving the council personnel.

In a statement today, MBPP said that four city councillors — Tan Soo Siang, R. Harikrishnan, Muhammad Khairul Mohd Ali, and Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman - also lodged a police report against the individual who uploaded the videos.

“MBPP is deeply disappointed by the videos circulating on TikTok. The content includes numerous false and biased claims that are not based on accurate facts or data. The videos amount to slander and misrepresentation of the council,” the statement read.

MBPP said that it will not hesitate to take legal action against the content creator or any party attempting to tarnish the council’s reputation without credible evidence.

The videos in question accuse MBPP of accepting bribes in exchange for allowing foreign nationals to operate businesses and claim that MBPP enforcement officers apply double standards in their operations.

In a related development, the Seberang Perak City Council (MBSP) said that it has launched an internal investigation into another viral video that allegedly shows one of its officers engaging in corrupt practices.

According to MBSP, a meeting was held with the business owner involved to gather detailed information about the incident.

The council emphasised that a full internal inquiry is underway to address the allegations made in the video.

“MBSP strongly urges the business owner to make an official report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission if there is genuine evidence of corruption involving MBSP staff,” the statement read.

The council also reiterated that it does not tolerate any misconduct related to corruption or abuse of power among its personnel.

The viral video, which runs for two minutes, features a man alleging that MBSP officers abused their powers at his friend’s business premises. The video includes claims of extortion, threats against customers, wrongful detention of foreigners, and even an incident in which a local man was allegedly slapped after being mistaken for a foreign national. — Bernama