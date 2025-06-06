PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he would contact his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra today regarding the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.

Anwar said that as the Asean Chair, Malaysia took note of the developments in both countries.

“We will issue a statement (on the outcome of the discussion with Paetongtarn) later,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al-Ikhwan, Desa Pinggiran Putra, near here today.

On May 28, Thai and Cambodian troops were involved in a brief skirmish in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province and Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, which reportedly resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

Cambodia has since announced its intention to bring the border dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Thailand, meanwhile, has reportedly reiterated its commitment to resolving the issue peacefully in accordance with international law, as well as existing agreements and memoranda with Cambodia.

Malaysia assumed the Asean Chairmanship from Laos on Jan 1 this year, under the theme Inclusivity and Sustainability, reflecting the country’s aspirations to build a united and prosperous Asean.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing Asean, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama