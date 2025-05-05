SHAH ALAM, May 5 — A man drowned while another survived after the motorcycle they were riding skidded into the sea at the wharf of the Maritime Transport Training Institute (Matrain) in Port Klang near here.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, in a statement today, said that the body of the 29-year-old victim was recovered at 8.17am today, following two days of search operations.

He said the body was found by members of the Port Klang Water Rescue Team (PPDA) about 200 metres from where the victim was believed to have fallen into the sea last Saturday.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action.

The other person riding with the victim, a man in his 30s, was rescued by passers-by. — Bernama