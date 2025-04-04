PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — A total of 48 out of 134 victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, are still receiving treatment at hospitals, according to the Health Ministry (MOH).

MOH data showed that eight of the total victims are aged below six years, 10 are between seven and 12 years, nine are aged 13 to 17 years, 87 are between 18 and 59 years, while 19 patients are 60 years and above.

“Of the 48 patients still receiving treatment, 30 are at MOH facilities, while 18 are in private hospitals. As of 3 pm today, no fatalities have been reported,” it said.

MOH added that Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) activities have been conducted to assist victims, with interventions carried out at two temporary relief centres (PPS) — Putra Heights Mosque Hall and Camelia Hall — as well as at Putrajaya Hospital (HPj) as of 2 pm.

“A total of 25 MHPSS personnel have been mobilised from various agencies, including the Petaling and Putrajaya District Health Offices (PKD), the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health (NCEMH), HPj and MERCY Malaysia,” it said.

The ministry also reported that HPj received eight patients, including children, who were referred from Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, on April 2.

“Medical examinations revealed that the admitted patients suffered burn injuries covering 10 to 20 per cent of their body surface. Regular monitoring is being conducted due to the risk of infection.

“All patients are in stable condition, with two expected to be discharged soon. Their treatment will continue based on the severity of their injuries and overall condition,” it said.

Regarding emergency response, medical and health teams were deployed to PPS, including those from Petaling PKD, Seri Kembangan Health Clinic and Taman Medan Health Clinic.

MOH said that the Putrajaya Medical Emergency Coordination Centre also responded to the incident, while the MHPSS team provided support through interventions such as Psychological First Aid at the relief centre and hospitals. — Bernama



