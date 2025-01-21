TELUK INTAN, Jan 21 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has included five additional items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration this year.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali listed the five items as red chillies, large yellow onions, imported large shallots, short mustard or Japanese mustard for the Peninsula, and chicken wings for Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

With the additional five items, he said, there are 16 items on the list of SHMMP for CNY this year, from 11 last year.

He said the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme for the Chinese New Year this year will be for nine days, from Jan 25 to Feb 2, which is four days before and four days after the day of the celebration.

Armizan said this at a press conference after the launch of the Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme and the announcement of the SHMMP scheme for the 2025 CNY at Lotus’s Teluk Intan Supermarket here today.

Also present were Perak Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and Chinese New Village Committee chairman Woo Kah Leong and KPDN secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar.

Armizan said with the enforcement of the price control scheme, through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, wholesalers and retailers should not sell the goods in the list exceeding the maximum control price that has been set.

The goods should also be marked with pink price tags, he added.

On the Rahmah MADANI Sales Program (PJRM) for the Chinese New Year, he said, it will be increased, especially in the focus areas where the population consists of the Chinese community.

“As of yesterday (Jan 20), a total of 472 Chinese New Year PJRMs have been held and more will be held,” he said, adding that the introduction of these initiatives reflected the commitment of the Madani government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to help reduce the people’s burden. — Bernama