KOTA BHARU, Jan 1 — A housewife was flabbergasted when a 1.4-metre-long crocodile suddenly appeared in a stream in front of her house at Lorong Masjid Tal 7, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Ong Lian Hui, 56, said she initially thought it was just a large monitor lizard.

“I was stunned when I realised it was a crocodile. I quickly informed the residents, and soon after, many of them came to see the animal for themselves,” she told Bernama today.

According to Ong, after their first encounter, the crocodile disappeared, but at 9 am and 3 pm today, it reappeared.

“It reappeared after my dog barked repeatedly. I was afraid the crocodile might harm my dog, so I immediately contacted the fire and rescue department,” she said.

“I believe this crocodile got lost and was swept by the recent floodwaters into this residential area,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pasir Mas Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Adnan Muhammad Juri said they received the emergency call at 9.02 am today.

“Ten firemen were dispatched to the location, but by the time we arrived, the crocodile was already gone,” he said, adding that the fire department would inform the Department of Wildlife and National Parks for further action.

He advised the residents to remain vigilant and immediately report to the authorities if they spot any wild animals in their area. — Bernama