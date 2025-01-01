KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2025, the world welcomed the birth of a new generation — Gen Beta.

Born from this year through 2039, Gen Beta follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, Gen Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) and Gen Z (born after 1996).

NEGERI SEMBILAN kicked off the new year with joy, as 20 babies were born by 1.30 pm at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) in Seremban.

Among them, 14 were girls, including two sets of twins born in the early morning hours, while the remaining six were boys.

In PAHANG, the first day of 2025 brought 19 newborns — 10 boys and 9 girls, by 11 am. The first baby of the year, a boy, arrived precisely at midnight at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan, symbolising the beginning of a new era.

According to the Pahang State Health Department, HTAA recorded 10 births, with additional births in the Temerloh, Bentong, and Lipis districts. Raub, Pekan, and Cameron Highlands also celebrated the arrival of new lives, with one baby born in each district.

In PUTRAJAYA, the new year saw six babies born at Putrajaya Hospital - three boys and three girls, weighing between 2.51 kilograms and 3.85 kilograms.

In PERLIS, Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar saw six newborns by noon, five boys and one girl, bringing happiness to their families.

In MELAKA, four babies arrived between midnight and 8 am at Melaka Hospital, continuing the wave of new beginning.

State Health, Human Resources, and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem, shared the joyous news, informing that the newborns included one girl and three boys, one of whom was a foreign national.

“Congratulations to all the mothers and fathers celebrating the arrival of their little ones in 2025,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama